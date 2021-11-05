The following six companies are the most likely to surpass Tesla’s $1 trillion valuation.

Last Monday, Tesla’s market capitalization surpassed $1 trillion, joining Apple, Saudi Aramco (the Saudi state oil corporation), Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet as the only companies to do so (owners of Google). So, who’ll be next? According to market analysts Approve, the companies mentioned below are on track to surpass Tesla’s trillion-dollar valuation.

“These things are impossible to anticipate, with values vulnerable to all kinds of uncertainties (such as a global pandemic for example…),” Approve said, “but we’ve tried to see which companies could be on the trail of the trillion-dollar club using the last ten years of growth.”

The current generation of $1 trillion corporations could see their valuations rise even further.

The companies’ performance, according to David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, attracts even more investors “as fund managers raise their holdings to ensure their returns are in line.”

“There’s an additional type of crowding because there’s a big weighting towards the IT sector,” he told The Washington Newsday. “All U.S. corporations may be classified as growth stocks, and they are quite susceptible to interest rate swings, particularly the 10-year Treasury note.” As of November 2021, the following corporations are anticipated to join the elite $1 trillion club.

Facebook is number one.

Facebook has an estimated 2.89 billion monthly active users and will change its name to Meta in December 2021.

The corporation, which is expected to surpass $1 trillion in a year, is expected to grow as a result of successful social media platform acquisitions such as WhatsApp and Instagram, with advertising accounting for the majority of its revenue.

Tencent is number two.

a Chinese technology firm In terms of revenue, Tencent is the world’s largest video game corporation.

It has purchased large holdings in numerous western video game producers, including Riot Games, Supercell, and Epic Games, the creators of League of Legends and Clash of Clans.

3. Comcast is a telecommunications conglomerate based in the United States. NBCUniversal’s parent corporation is Comcast.

NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics drew more than 140 sponsors, bringing in $1.8 billion in revenue for the network.

Comcast is expected to surpass the $1 trillion mark in 2023, according to analysts.

Meituan is number four.

Meituan, a Chinese e-commerce platform, is expected to reach a $1 trillion valuation in two years.

It is mostly a meal delivery service. This is a condensed version of the information.