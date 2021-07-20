The First Crewed Flight of Blue Origin Sets Records for the Youngest and Oldest Astronauts

Blue Origin’s New Shepard spaceship has safely launched, carrying the world’s youngest and oldest astronauts.

Wally Funk, an 82-year-old aerospace pioneer, qualified for the “Women in Space” Program in 1961, but it was cancelled before she could realize her ambition.

Funk has been labeled as a “honored guest” by Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos, who is also on the flight.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen is the first paying customer to ride on New Shepard, though Blue Origin has yet to divulge the cost of his seat.

Joes Daemen, the CEO and founder of Somerset Capital Partners, a hedge fund launched in 2009, is Daemon’s father.

The trip carried a total of four passengers, with Bezos’ younger brother Mark rounding out the crew.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.