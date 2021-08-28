The final UK flight for civilians departs Kabul, according to the Ministry of Defence.

According to the defence ministry, Britain’s last plane transporting just civilian evacuees has left departed from Kabul, leaving hundreds of Afghans eligible for resettlement behind.

The government is tapering down its airlift of citizens, diplomats, and military out of Afghanistan ahead of the US army withdrawal date on August 31.

The ministry said further planes could carry some civilians along with military and diplomats.

The head of the UK armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter earlier Saturday told the BBC that the evacuation effort would end “during the course of today”.

“We have some civilian flights to take out but it’s very few now,” Carter said, after which “it will be necessary to bring our troops out on the remaining aircraft”.

Laurie Bristow, the UK Ambassador to Afghanistan, tweeted a video of himself wearing a bullet-proof vest and standing on an airstrip with military planes in the background.

He said that his team had been working “till the last minute to evacuate British nationals, Afghans, and anybody in danger.”

“We have brought approximately 15,000 individuals to safety since August 13,” the ambassador stated.

Carter claimed the evacuation effort had “gone as smoothly as it could,” but that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out” was “heartbreaking.”

The number of qualified Afghans who have not been evacuated, according to the armed forces leader, is in the “hundreds.”

He emphasized that if they manage to depart after the deadline, whether through third nations or other means, they will be welcomed in the United Kingdom.

According to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who were qualified for resettlement under the UK’s plan “didn’t make it.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, stated on Friday that London will “move heaven and earth” to assist the Afghans who had been left behind.

Several British citizens were murdered in a bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday, which was claimed by the regional Islamic State chapter.

The BBC reported on Saturday that a London taxi driver, Mohammad Niazi, was murdered in the blast’s aftermath, while his wife and two children were missing.

Two British nationals and the child of another British citizen were slain, according to Foreign Minister Dominic Raab. It was unclear whether Niazi was included in this figure.

According to Carter, the next few days will be “a really tough operation.”

"I believe our American partners, who will essentially be the rearguard as this unfolds, will face significant challenges," he added, adding that the threat posed by Islamic State "has not gone away."