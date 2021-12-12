The Fear of a Gas Field Tremor Haunts Dutch Villages.

When the earthquake rocked the northern Dutch hamlet of Garrelsweer in the middle of the night, teacher Daan Schoolland was asleep with his companion.

The beefy father-of-three recalled, “It was like a wave, we could feel it coming at us.” “When I awoke, the entire room was still trembling, and my children were screaming in fear.” In this flat, agricultural region near Europe’s largest natural gas field, the 3.2-magnitude earthquake in November was the largest in more than two years.

And it was the latest reminder that, while the Dutch are nearly finished with it, the Groningen field is still populated.

Since 1986, the area has been plagued by increasingly powerful earthquakes produced by air pockets bursting after gas has been pumped out.

Schoolland and other residents applauded two years ago when the government announced that the field’s taps will be turned off by 2030.

When the deadline was shortened to the end of 2022, Schoolland was even more relieved. The Dutch government established two committees, one to handle compensation and the other to assist locals with strengthening their homes in the event of future quakes.

His joy, though, was fleeting.

Shortly after the earthquake last month, the government’s senior mining official issued an alarming warning that the tremors will continue.

“Earthquakes will continue to happen even if we cease extracting every molecule of gas right now,” said Theodor Kockelkoren, the Dutch inspector-general of mines.

He told AFP that “our estimate is that it would still take a couple of decades” for the spongy earth beneath Groningen to settle.

That’s terrible news for residents like Schoolland, who is fighting for compensation from one of the government’s commissions for damage to his property that he attributes to the quakes.

“Look at how this studio apartment is pulling away from the rest of the house,” Schoolland said, pointing to a fissure in his home, which was built as a school in 1952 and later transformed into a home.

“It’s ridiculous that a judge now has to say, ‘Pay these people for the harm the mining business has caused.’ It’s completely ridiculous.” Schoolland isn’t the only one.

Locals were “delighted” when the extraction was announced to halt, but “in its place came something that grew far too legally and technically complex,” according to Coert Fossen, deputy chairman of the Groningen Bodem Beweging (GBB), a civic group campaigning for compensation for locals.

“Sometimes people’s homes are damaged while they are running. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.