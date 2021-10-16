The fatal stabbing of a UK MP has been classified as a terrorist attack.

Police claimed Saturday that the deadly stabbing of British MP David Amess was a terrorist attack, as they probed the second killing of a UK lawmaker while meeting with voters since 2016.

According to the Metropolitan Police, preliminary investigations found “a potential motivation tied to Islamist extremism.”

Amess, a 69-year-old pro-Brexit Conservative MP, was stabbed to death inside a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, east of London, on Friday while attending a bimonthly consultation with his constituents.

At the scene, police arrested a 25-year-old guy on suspicion of murder and discovered a knife.

Officers reacted “within minutes” to allegations of a stabbing soon after 12:05 p.m. (1105 p.m. GMT) and discovered Amess had “suffered several injuries,” according to Essex police.

“This was a terrible situation, but our East of England Ambulance Service officers and paramedics fought extremely hard to save Sir David,” Harrington added.

“Unfortunately, he died on the spot.”

Amess, a father of five who was first elected to parliament in 1983, was remembered with an impromptu evening mass as condolences flowed in from all sides of the political spectrum and from all corners of the globe.

The suspect is believed to be a British national with Somali ancestry, according to many UK media sites citing sources.

“The inquiry is in its early stages, and officers from the specialized counter-terrorism command are leading it,” Essex police chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington told reporters.

“At the time of the event, we made it plain that we did not believe there was any immediate threat to anyone else in the neighborhood,” Harrington said.

The assassination has sent shockwaves throughout the United Kingdom.

Flags at Westminster were lowered to half-mast in honor of Amess, who died five years after the murder of Labour Party MP Jo Cox by a far-right extremist.

Amess highlighted in his book “Ayes & Ears: A Survivor’s Guide to Westminster” published last year that Cox’s death spurred increased security instructions for legislators, threatening to limit their access to constituents.

He commented on Cox’s murder, “This type of atrocity just wasn’t supposed to happen in the UK.”

“The excellent British tradition of citizens publicly seeing their elected officials has been somewhat spoiled by these rising attacks.”

Amess was “a much-loved friend and colleague” and “a wonderful public servant,” according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I believe people are astonished and grieved because he was, above all, one of the kindest, nicest, and gentlest persons in politics.”

Hundreds of people of the local community. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.