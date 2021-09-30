The fabled Ivory-billed Woodpecker and 22 other species have been declared extinct in the United States.

The US declared 23 species extinct on Wednesday, including one of the world’s largest woodpeckers, the “Lord God Bird.”

The news came from the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), which proposed to delist the birds, mussels, fish, plant, and fruit bat from the Endangered Species Act since federal experts had given up hope of ever finding them again.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, “With climate change and natural area loss pushing more and more species to the verge, now is the time to hoist up aggressive, collaborative, and inventive efforts to safeguard America’s wildlife.”

The Ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the most iconic of the species, with the last irrefutable evidence of its existence dating from the 1940s.

With multiple unconfirmed sightings over the years in the southeastern US, it has become something of a Holy Grail for birders in recent decades, thanks to its remarkable black-and-white plumage, pointed crest, and lemon-yellow eye.

According to John Fitzpatrick, director emeritus of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, “the basic element that pushed the woodpecker down to near extinction was the loss of the southeastern first growth woods, which really started taking place after the Civil War.”

In the mid-2000s, Fitzpatrick was involved in efforts to find the bird in Arkansas and other areas, but he added that, while he agreed with the government’s judgment on the other bird species, he believed there was still hope for the woodpecker.

“There have been quite genuine allegations coming out of the United States, and in the 1980s out of Cuba, that it still existed,” he said.

The species was revered not only by the founding fathers of ornithology, Alexander Wilson and John James Audobon, but also by collectors who hunted them.

According to Fitzpatrick, the name “Lord God Bird” was derived from the phrase “Lord God, what a bird.”

Bachman’s warbler, a songbird last seen in Cuba in 1981, and eight species of freshwater mussel, which rely on healthy streams and reliable water, were also declared extinct.

The list includes 11 species from Hawai’i and Guam, including the Kauai akialoa and nukupu’u, which are notable for their large, curved beaks, and the Kauai ‘o’o, which is believed to have a haunting call.

San Marcos gambusia, a freshwater fish last seen in Texas in 1983, was also lost.

Despite the bad news, Fitzpatrick believes there is reason to be optimistic.

