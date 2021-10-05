The Everglades, Florida’s crown jewel, is under threat from climate change.

Umberto Gimenez is a big fan of alligators. He calls them “Smile” and “Momma Gator,” and he chuckles when he remembers their antics.

An airboat skipper named Gimenez has discovered his heaven in Florida’s Everglades National Park, a natural wonder in the southeastern US state that is threatened by climate change.

“It’s an incredible site, and there’s just one,” he says.

The United States’ largest wetland is in jeopardy, and it’s become a battleground for one of the world’s largest ecological conservation projects.

Gimenez hopes that his efforts will aid in the park’s preservation.

However, time is running out, and global warming is threatening a subtropical wilderness home to over 2,000 animal and plant species.

The sea poses the most serious threat.

The Everglades, like the rest of south Florida, is nearly flat, making the environment very vulnerable to rising sea levels, which is one of the most serious implications of global warming.

The infiltration of salt water into freshwater wetlands can be disastrous.

Water is stored and filtered in the region, which is used by nine million people in Florida’s population of roughly 21 million.

Subterranean aquifers can be destroyed if salt gets into them.

Furthermore, saline water poses a threat to the habitat of many of the region’s unusual animals and vegetation.

Drought intensification and decreasing rainfall, two other climate change outcomes, are also cause for concern.

“As a giant peatland that builds up organic soils through time, this ecosystem has sequestered huge amounts of carbon that are locked in the soils that contribute to the construction of habitats,” says Steve Davis, chief science officer at the Everglades Foundation, a non-profit.

A shortage of fresh water not only stops carbon sequestration, but also causes the release of carbon deposited in the soil into the atmosphere.

A climate disaster on two levels.

Gimenez dons sunglasses, ties a bandanna around his head, and climbs into his airboat with Davis barefoot.

The boat accelerates across a carpet of green, with the sea hidden beneath the foliage.

It’s as if you’re floating on grass.

Water gathered north of the Everglades throughout the rainy season for thousands of years, creating the environment by moving slowly as it followed the minor slope of the terrain.

However, the natural flow was redirected in the last century to enable for urban and agricultural development in south Florida.

It weakened the ecosystem of the 1.5-million-acre (607,000-hectare) wetlands as a result of this, making it vulnerable to climate change.

Congress gave its approval in the year 2000. Brief News from Washington Newsday.