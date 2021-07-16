The European Union is preparing to send gasoline cars to the scrap heap.

Under a massive plan to combat climate change published Wednesday, the European Commission aims to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

Motor vehicle emissions must fall by 55 percent by 2030 and be zero by 2035, according to one of a dozen ambitious climate draft regulations unveiled in Brussels.

As a result, all new automobiles registered after 2035 will be zero-emission vehicles, according to the plan’s announcement.

In fact, this would mean that starting on that date, all automobiles and light vans sold in the EU would be battery-powered electric cars, which currently account for less than a tenth of new registrations.

However, some in the industrial lobby will be outspoken in their opposition to the move as it goes through a lengthy negotiation and writing process, as well as scrutiny in the European parliament.

Member states such as France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, which have major industries producing traditional combustion engine vehicles and hybrids that employ thousands of people, are wary.

Politicians fear that as a result of carbon taxes, motorists will see their gasoline expenses rise as they are compelled to sell their gas-guzzlers and acquire new electric automobiles.

The recent “yellow vest” riots in France have provided European policymakers with a terrifying example of the kind of populist rage that environmental regulations on automobiles might elicit.

However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the transition was necessary if Europe was to fulfill its carbon reduction commitments, and that the people supported it.

“About a dozen significant automotive businesses in Germany and around Europe have indicated that they would switch their fleet to totally emission-free vehicles,” she said.

“We see that people want these innovations; there has been a big growth in the number of individuals signing up for electric vehicles,” she stated, claiming that the market in the United States has tripled in the last year.

Although motorised road transport is the most prevalent mode of transport in Europe, it accounts for 15% of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions, and Brussels aspires to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

The road vehicle market has been heavily damaged by the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, but electric automobiles have been an exception, with growth quickening.

With 356,000 new vehicles registered in the first five months of this year, battery-powered automobiles accounted for 8% of new registrations in Western Europe, surpassing the total for the entire year of 2019.

