The EU is waging a war over its green revolution.

On Wednesday, the EU went to war to guarantee a road to its lofty goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, igniting a years-long political battle over electric cars and fuel costs.

The European Commission presented the massive plan, which aims to shift the bloc’s economy away from fossil fuel dependency and toward net-zero emissions.

Brussels also seeks to showcase Europe as the undisputed leader in achieving the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals.

EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels that Europe is now the first continent to provide a coherent framework to meet our climate aspirations.

“We have a goal in mind, but now we’re going to show you how we’re going to get there,” she added.

One of the boldest actions against gas-guzzlers ever, and one that has already caused worries in Paris and Berlin, is an effective ban on the sale of new petrol-driven cars from 2035.

The ideas were introduced by Frans Timmermans, Vice President of the European Commission in charge of the environment.

The legislative package’s main goal is to resurrect the EU’s ailing Emissions Trading System (ETS), the world’s largest carbon market, in which industry pays for the right to pollute.

The regulations will now wind their way through the EU’s legislative apparatus, accompanied by high-stakes horse-trading in the European Parliament and among the bloc’s 27 member states, fueled by industrial lobbyists and environmental activists.

According to a senior EU official, “each state will have to protect its interests because their situations are quite diverse in terms of industry, location, energy supply, and investment capacity.”

“Member states will see the ambition, the effort required to realize it, and they will have to decide if there are no insurmountable problems,” the diplomat said.

The bidding war has already begun, with powerful interests vying for preferential treatment – or more time – before the limits of a greener Europe take effect.

Environmentalists slammed the measures as insufficient, with the European Environmental Bureau calling the plan “unfit and unfair” for properly combating climate change.

One significant concern is that motorists may retaliate in a continent-wide repetition of the “yellow vest” riots that erupted in France after the government proposed a higher fuel tax in the name of environmental protection.

As its major goal, the legislative drive is dubbed the "Fit for 55" package.