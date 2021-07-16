The EU has begun a ‘bloody hard’ battle to achieve its green goals.

The EU went to war on Wednesday to guarantee a path to achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, igniting a multi-year political conflict over electric cars and fuel pricing.

The European Commission presented the massive plan, which aims to shift the bloc’s economy away from fossil fuel dependency and toward net-zero emissions.

Brussels also seeks to showcase Europe as the undisputed leader in achieving the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals.

EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels that Europe is now the first continent to provide a coherent framework to meet our climate aspirations.

“We have a goal in mind, but now we’re going to show you how we’re going to get there,” she added.

One of the strongest steps against gas-guzzlers to date, and one that has already aroused worries in Paris and Berlin, is an outright ban on the sale of new petrol-driven cars from 2035.

The recommendations were unveiled by Frans Timmermans, Vice President of the European Commission in charge of the environment, who stated that the political task was enormous.

“Nothing we’ve offered today will be simple. It’s going to be quite difficult. “I understand,” he admitted.

The legislative package’s main goal is to resurrect the EU’s ailing Emissions Trading System (ETS), the world’s largest carbon market, in which industry pays for the right to pollute.

The regulations will now wind their way through the EU’s legislative apparatus, accompanied by high-stakes horse-trading in the European Parliament and among the bloc’s 27 member states, fueled by industrial lobbyists and environmental activists.

According to a senior EU official, “each state will have to protect its interests because their situations are quite diverse in terms of industry, location, energy supply, and investment capacity.”

The bidding war has already begun, with powerful interests vying for preferential treatment – or more time – before the limits of a greener Europe take effect.

Environmentalists slammed the measures as insufficient, with the European Environmental Bureau calling the plan “unfit and unfair” for properly combating climate change.

One significant concern is that motorists may object, resulting in a continent-wide reprise of the “yellow vest” riots that occurred in France when the government attempted to impose a new gasoline tax in the name of environmental protection.

The EU’s plan mandates long-term, perhaps more expensive fuels. Brief News from Washington Newsday.