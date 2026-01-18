The Elephant Dilemma: South Sudan’s Vanishing Herds and Zimbabwe’s Overpopulation Struggles

Africa’s elephant conservation efforts are marked by a stark divide: in South Sudan, herds are rapidly disappearing, while in Zimbabwe, elephants are multiplying at such a rate that they pose a growing threat to human communities. The continent’s wildlife policies are now being forced to confront this paradox, with no clear answer in sight.

Vanishing Giants in South Sudan

In South Sudan, elephant populations have plummeted to near extinction. Once home to one of Africa’s largest elephant herds, Badingilo National Park has seen its population dwindle to just 5% of its former size. Conservationist Mike Fay, who has studied the region for decades, estimates that in the 1970s, the park housed over 133,000 elephants. Today, even spotting one is a rare event, requiring days of tracking using GPS collars. The loss is attributed to ongoing conflict and rampant poaching, which have decimated the once-thriving herds.

Despite attempts to manage the area, such as the work of African Parks in the Badingilo-Boma landscape, the situation remains dire. Fay describes the situation as “the greatest conservation challenge on Earth,” with prospects for recovery relying heavily on achieving long-term political stability—a goal the region has yet to reach.

Overpopulation Crisis in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe faces an entirely different problem. The Kavango Zambezi (KAZA) conservation area, which stretches across five countries, has become a hotspot for elephant overpopulation. Conservation success, particularly in reducing poaching, has led to a dramatic increase in elephant numbers. This surge has brought the animals into conflict with local communities. In Hwange, Zimbabwe, villagers describe being “squeezed” by the animals, who destroy crops, pollute water sources, and, at times, cause fatalities.

In response to this, conservationists are weighing solutions, from culling to controlled trophy hunting, but each option stirs considerable controversy. The human-wildlife conflict has reached a point where, for many living in the affected areas, the once-revered elephants are now seen more as a daily threat than a symbol of nature’s majesty.

This problem, however, is not limited to Zimbabwe. In neighboring Botswana, elephants are also causing significant damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. The question of how to address this crisis remains unresolved, with the ecological carrying capacity of many parks, including Hwange, being far exceeded.

Conservation’s Tough Reality

The situation in Africa highlights the complexity of elephant conservation. While global campaigns continue to push for an end to hunting and poaching, countries like Zimbabwe argue that a blanket ban fails to address the unique challenges of managing overpopulated herds. In South Sudan, the need is for immediate intervention to curb poaching and provide a safe environment for elephants to recover, but that cannot happen until stability is restored to the region.

The debate over how to balance human and elephant needs is not one Africa can afford to ignore. With populations on the rise in some areas and plummeting in others, the future of Africa’s elephants will depend on tailored, region-specific strategies. For now, the question remains: how can Africa protect both its wildlife and its people from the complex realities of conservation?