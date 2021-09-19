The Election in Canada Signals a Major Shift in Government Spending.

During the pandemic, Canada spent hundreds of billions of dollars to help workers and keep businesses afloat, causing its national debt to skyrocket. The normally frugal Canadians, on the other hand, don’t seem to mind.

The next snap election is likely to usher in a new age of huge spending, with both the Liberals and the traditionally frugal Conservatives offering more government aid, a significant departure for Canada after decades of austerity.

“It’s not that I don’t worry about debt; it’s just that I don’t think about it as much as my parents and prior generations did,” Meg Sweeney, a recent university graduate, told AFP.

Canadians aged 65 and above, who will soon account for a quarter of the population, are unconcerned about having to repay borrowed monies, whereas millennials, who will be the ones to bear the brunt of it, support increased social expenditure.

“Like others of my generation, I’m looking at problems like climate change, student loan relief, racial justice, and confronting social concerns in this election,” Sweeney added.

After a long period of austerity, Canada began the epidemic in a good financial position, allowing it to disburse hundreds of billions of dollars in Covid emergency help.

However, once Fitch downgraded the country to AA+, it lost its AAA debt rating.

It also sent Ottawa’s debt skyrocketing, to a projected Can$1.2 trillion (US$960 billion) in fiscal year 2021-2022, with a peak debt-to-GDP ratio of 51.2 percent, down only slightly by 2025-2026 from an average 31 percent prior to the pandemic.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are proposing new spending of Can$78 billion.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, his major opponent, also believes the government should spend more to get the country out of recession. O’Toole proposes Can$51 billion in new expenditure to “kick the economy into high gear” and use the resulting revenue boost to balance the budget in ten years.

At the commencement of the election campaign, O’Toole declared, “This election is about who you think can get us out of the recession and restore the economy.”

“It matters to be fiscally responsible,” Trudeau said when asked about the debt. It is critical that we live within our means. Making the appropriate investments, I believe, is also important in order for future generations to prosper.”

Record low interest rates, according to Trudeau, have made borrowing affordable.

Kevin Page, the director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies at the University of Ottawa, disagrees. Brief News from Washington Newsday.