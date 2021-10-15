The Earth will be alien to humans, according to a climate change model projection.

An multinational group of scientists has discovered that unless greenhouse gases are drastically decreased by the year 2500, the Earth will be a very different world.

The researchers also claimed that existing forecasts employed by governments and other scientists are excessively short-sighted, urging policymakers to think about the impacts of global warming beyond the present benchmark of 2100.

“We need to imagine the Earth that our children and grandchildren will inherit, and what we can do now to make it just and livable for them,” said Christopher Lyon, a postdoctoral researcher at McGill University. “Many regions around the world will significantly alter if we fail to fulfill the Paris Agreement goals and emissions continue to rise.” The researchers arrived at these conclusions after running three alternative scenarios through a global climate model that projected forward to the year 2500. In one case, greenhouse gas emissions are still high, but in the other, they have decreased slightly. Warming is still above the Paris Agreement objective of less than a 2°C rise in global temperatures in both of these scenarios.

They are greatly reduced in the final scenario, fulfilling the Paris Agreement target.

The team’s research, which was published in the journal Global Change Biology, found that if targets are not fulfilled, the Earth will look radically different in the year 2500.

The researchers discovered that vegetation will migrate to the poles, while areas suited for the cultivation of many crops would diminish dramatically. Areas with rich and diverse ecosystems, such as the Amazon Basin, could potentially become barren as a result of this.

Aside from the loss of farmland and biodiversity, the estimates are bad news for humanity. Heat stress, or exposure to excessive heat that can cause heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, or heat rashes, can be lethal in densely inhabited tropical areas, according to the researchers.

Furthermore, the research reveals that even if targets are fulfilled, sea levels will continue to rise as a result of thermal expansion of water and run-off from land mixing in ocean waters in the scenario with greatly reduced emissions.

1 of 2 source media=”(min-width: 1280px)” type=”image/png” This is a condensed version of the information.