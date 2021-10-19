The Earth may be dragged through a vast cosmic tunnel by the Sun.

According to new study, the Earth, the sun, and the solar system may be moving through a highly magnetic space tunnel.

If the idea is right, it could explain the appearance in the sky of two rope-like structures in the Milky Way, the origins of which are now unknown.

The North Polar Spur (NPS) and the Fan Region are two of the brightest radio-emitting gas structures visible in the night sky, according to NASA. The NPS is regarded as “the most magnificent coherent structure in the soft X-ray sky.”

Dr. Jennifer West, a research associate at the Dunlap Institute, told Vice, “Astronomers have long been intrigued by what these structures are.” “If our eyes could perceive radio light, we’d flood the sky with it.” West is one of the authors of a pre-print study that The Astrophysical Journal has approved for publication. The research provides a simple model that can explain not only the NPS and the Fan Region, but also a number of other well-known filamentary loops of radio-emitting dust.

Because it’s still impossible for astronomers to determine how far away the NPS is from Earth, estimates of its size range from hundreds to thousands of light years. Nonetheless, it is one of the Milky Way’s greatest structures.

The NPS shines brilliantly in the radio and X-ray areas of the electromagnetic spectrum, but not in the visible light range, hence it is undetectable to the naked eye.

The NPS and the Fan Regions were discovered in 1958 and 1964, respectively, as radio astronomy began to take off in the 1960s.

They’ve been examined extensively in the six decades since their discovery, but this new study departs from previous thinking in that it considers them to be part of the same structure.

This novel understanding of these formations may explain why the NPS has been difficult to locate, with the upper portions of the structure looking to be closer to the Earth and the lowest portions appearing to be further away.

Previous study has revealed that the NPS is highly magnetic, as well as other observational studies of these radio brilliant objects.

These cosmic gas ropes, according to the authors, are lengthy, magnetic, and parallel filamentary structures.