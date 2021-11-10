The draft of COP26 calls for a boost in emission-cutting targets by 2022.

After data revealed the globe was well off track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a draft UN climate conference document encouraged countries to boost their emissions-cutting objectives by 2022, three years ahead of schedule.

The statement released on Wednesday was the first indication of where governments are 10 days into the COP26 meetings in Glasgow, which host Britain has hailed as critical to meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement’s most ambitious temperature goal.

The statement demanded that countries “revisit and improve” their decarbonisation plans by next year, adding that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius “needs significant and effective action by all parties in this critical decade.”

It stated that “rapid, profound, and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions” are required to avoid the worst effects of global warming, which have already seen countries around the world hit by more severe floods, droughts, and storms.

According to a UN evaluation of the promises, the latest decarbonisation plans filed under the Paris Agreement are likely to warm the Earth by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

A “ratchet” mechanism in the 2015 agreement requires countries to renew their emissions plans every five years.

Several significant emitters missed the deadline for submitting updated plans, referred to as nationally specified contributions, in 2020. (NDCs).

Vulnerable countries argue that the next deadline, 2025, is too far away to achieve the short-term carbon reductions required to avoid catastrophic warming.

The draft summit called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies,” which experts said was a “important first reference” of the fuels that cause global warming.

Previous climate conference decisions, as well as the Paris Agreement itself, include no mention of fossil fuels, instead focused on emissions.

According to AFP, one senior negotiator is convinced that the mention of fossil fuels will exist in the final language “in some form or another.”

However, climate scientists and environmental groups have criticized the draft for failing to represent the gravity of the global situation.

“This draft agreement isn’t a plan to solve the climate catastrophe; it’s an agreement that we’ll all cross our fingers and hope for the best,” said Jennifer Morgan of Greenpeace International.

“It’s a courteous request that countries do more next year, if possible.”

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, will return to Glasgow later Wednesday to assess the situation.

Delegates arrived in Glasgow with a laundry list of disagreements to settle, including how vulnerable countries will fund their fight against rising temperatures.

Over a decade ago, wealthy emitters vowed to.