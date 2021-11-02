The Dog’s Hilarious Reaction to the Vacuum Cleaner’s ‘Attack’ has been seen 53 million times.

More than 53 million people have seen a TikTok video showing a dog staring blankly as his owner pretends to be severely attacked by a vacuum cleaner.

Patrick Barnes, a verified TikTok user with 2 million followers who routinely shares videos of his tiny white dog Quincy, posted it.

The video begins with a shot of a man vacuuming in front of his dog. He then removes the vacuum cleaner’s floor tool and clutches the tube to his neck, as if he were being attacked.

In an apparent attempt to “rescue” his owner, the dog rushes forward, biting the vacuum cleaner and dragging it away from him.

Barnes then re-enacts the scene in order to evaluate Quincy’s reaction, which isn’t nearly so brave.

Barnes starts screaming and falls to his knees while Quincy watches on, holding the active vacuum cleaner tube to his neck.

The small white dog appears completely uninterested in the situation, rather than rushing into action.

As Quincy’s owner struggled for his life against the house cleaning appliance, amused viewers flocked to the comments section to speculate on what was going through his head.

One imagined, ‘That’s over my pay grade, mate.’ “Oh man, someone should do something,” Quicy exclaimed, according to another. As of Tuesday morning, the video has 6 million likes and over 57,000 comments. Barnes’ videos have accumulated over 41 million likes.

TikTok’s Pet-Related Trends

Not every TikTok fad involving pets is a good idea. Last month, Cat the Vet, a veterinarian and TikTok user, warned of a trend on the video platform in which pet owners videotape themselves animatedly chatting to their pets while miming to a famous audio clip in which someone complains about someone else “talking garbage” about them.

“It’s not large, it’s not clever, it’s not humorous,” Cat the Vet stated. If you keep acting like that, that dog will bite you, and I don’t care if it’s your dog and you trust it and believe it won’t, there are youngsters on this app who will imitate you and be bitten in the face because of it. This is a condensed version of the information.