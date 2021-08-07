The Dixie Fire has grown to be the third-largest in California history.

A massive wildfire raging through northern California became the third-largest in state history on Friday, and it appeared to be on track to grow even larger.

Long-term drought, attributed to climate change by scientists, has left the western United States dry – and vulnerable to explosive and potentially catastrophic wildfires.

Since erupting in mid-July, the Dixie Fire has burned over 1,700 square kilometers (650 square miles), razing the Gold Rush hamlet of Greenville this week.

Sheriff Todd Johns of Plumas County, who is assisting in the firefight, described the devastation as “devastating.”

“I’ve lived in Greenville my entire life. What happened there has broken my heart,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

“To many who have lost their homes and businesses, their lives have been forever altered.

“All I can say is that I’m sorry.”

Greenville was scorched and in ruins on Friday, with timber structures completely destroyed and several stone structures left to ashes.

So far, no one has been injured as a result of the massive conflagration, but Johns underlined that individuals in the path of the fire should heed evacuation advice.

“This fire will not be put out. If that plume is heading in your direction, you must be ready. This fire will follow the wind wherever it blows.”

More than 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is spewing massive clouds of smoke into the atmosphere that can be seen from space.

On Friday, incident managers predicted that the flames will be fanned by strong winds.

Winds, combined with steep terrain and an abundance of very dry foliage, fanned the flames and made firefighters’ jobs more difficult.

The Dixie Fire surged by a fifth overnight, to more than 430,000 acres (174,000 hectares), surpassing the Bootleg Fire, which has ravaged a vast area of Oregon in the last month.

This year, thousands of square kilometers of the western United States burnt, a worrisome outcome of the planet’s warming, which has influenced weather patterns.

By late July, the amount of acres burned in California had increased by more than 250 percent since 2020, the state’s deadliest wildfire year in modern history.

The Dixie Fire has brought up heartbreaking memories of the Paradise Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire in recent memory.

Faulty electricity lines fueled the conflagration that killed 86 people in the northern hamlet of Paradise in 2018. The largest energy utility in California is Pacific Gas and Electric. Brief News from Washington Newsday.