The Director of SpaceX’s First All-Civilian Spaceflight Describes ‘High Intensity’ Training

SpaceX is set to achieve a major milestone later this year when it launches the first all-civilian spacecraft crew into orbit around the Earth.

Inspiration4 is the name of the project, and while some of the four members of the team have prior experience with planes or rocket science, none have ever flown to space.

Despite this, they will be crammed within SpaceX’s slightly modified 27-by-13-foot Dragon spacecraft for three days straight.

Hayley Arceneaux, a bone cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace industry professional who once maintained intercontinental ballistic missiles, and Sian Proctor, a pilot, geoscientist, and 2009 NASA Astronaut Program finalist, make up the team.

Finally, mission leader Jared Isaacman, an accomplished pilot and the creator of Shift4 Payments and Draken International, a private provider of fighter aircraft to military customers, is on the scene.

Isaacman spoke about his rigorous training regimen, the mission's goal of raising $200 million for St Jude's Hospital, and the experience of living in a high-tech space closet. Inspiration4 is set to debut on September 15th.

What is the significance of this mission?

It’s the first time people have gone into orbit without being sent there by a great superpower. It’s the highest altitude mission anyone has been on in almost 20 years, and it’s well beyond the space station.

But it goes a step beyond. We have a crew member who is a former pediatric cancer survivor with a prosthetic bone who would never have been selected by NASA, whether it’s because of the ultra-rigorous health screeningsâ€ we have a crew member who is a former pediatric cancer survivor with a prosthetic bone who would have been excluded from NASA. But now we’re saying it’s all right. And what else does it produce? It’s all about facilitating access to space.

The final and most important aspect is that we're acknowledging that in order to achieve progress for tomorrow, we need to address some of today's issues. That's why St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is such an important part of Inspiration4, raising $200 million to address real-world problems.