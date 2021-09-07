The Delta Variant of the COVID Virus could be four times more infectious than the original virus.

Without any safeguards in place, those infected with the Delta strain of COVID would infect between five and eight other people on average, according to a researcher.

Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a clinical geneticist at the University of Florida’s Department of Pediatrics and Epidemiology, has been studying COVID-19 throughout the epidemic.

She stated the greater transmissibility of the Delta variation is one of the reasons the COVID mutation is raising so much alarm around the world.

The R0 number, or reproductive number, is one technique to determine how quickly Delta may transmit between people. This number varies by variety and refers to how many persons an infected person can expect to transfer the virus to if no precautions are in place to prevent transmission.

The original COVID strain had a reproductive number of roughly 2.5, according to The Lancet medical journal. The Alpha version was 60 percent more transmissible than this at the time.

Delta is estimated to be 60 percent more transmissible than before, resulting in a reproductive number of R8, according to Rasmussen.

“The Delta variant’s R0 is predicted to be in the five to eight range. So, on average, one individual infects five to eight more people,” she explained. “If you go back a few generations, you can see how quickly a big number of people may become infected in a short period of time.”

The point was reiterated by Dr. Francis Perry Wilson, associate professor of medicine at Yale University School of Medicine. Individual studies differ, but the best estimate is that the Delta version of COVID is “two to four times more contagious than the original Wuhan form,” according to this website.

Because of how it has evolved through time, Delta is more transmissible. Viruses are constantly evolving, resulting in novel mutations. These alterations are sometimes useful or even dangerous to the virus, and that line of development dies out. However, these modifications can also provide the virus with deadly advantages.

"In its spike protein, the Delta variety contains some mutations—genetic changes—that make it stronger at adhering to and invading human cells," says the researcher.