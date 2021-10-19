The Delta Plus Sub-Variant, which has been discovered in five states, may be more infectious than the original Delta.

According to experts, a new mutated strain of the COVID Delta variant circulating in the United Kingdom could be 10% more transmissible than Delta.

It’s too early to tell if this strain will be more immune-evasive than Delta, and it doesn’t appear to be taking over as quickly as Delta did from Alpha.

The AY.4.2 variant appears to have split off from the Delta AY.4 sub-variant by gaining two mutations known as Y145H and A222V. Both had previously been observed in COVID variations, albeit at low frequencies.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb referred to AY.4.2 as ‘Delta Plus,’ a moniker that was previously applied to a Delta variant with the K417N mutation earlier this year. It’s unclear if the two can be used interchangeably.

In any event, according to Outbreak.Info, which uses virus sequencing data from the GISAID database, the variation first appeared in the United Kingdom in early July and has subsequently accounted for between 7% and 8% of newly sequenced samples.

In total, 14,705 cases of this new variation have been identified across the country. It is far less common in the United States.

With seven cases recorded, AY.4.2 has been found in five states: Washington, Oregon, California, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. According to Outbreak, this is an increase of one case since Monday. Info.

AY.4.2 has gotten the attention of scientists. Based on its recent surge in the United Kingdom, Francois Balloux, director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, tweeted over the weekend that the variant is potentially roughly 10% more transmissible than Delta.

To summarize, AY.4.2’s recent growth in the United Kingdom is consistent with a 10% transmissibility advantage. As a result, it appears to be worthwhile to keep a watch on it. It is not, however, an obvious VoC candidate based on its genetic make-up.

He went on to say that "it feels worthwhile keeping an eye on it," despite the fact that its traits at this point do not necessarily indicate that it will become a Variant of Concern.

"It would be suboptimal if even another more transmissible strain emerged," Balloux told Science Media.