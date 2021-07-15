The deaths of animals at Bangladeshi pet shops have sparked outrage.

Hundreds of animals have died in Dhaka’s largest pet market as a result of retailers being forced to close due to Bangladesh’s coronavirus quarantine, leaving owners desperate and animal rights advocates enraged.

“We have to keep the doors open to prevent the animals from suffocating,” shop owner Mohammad Polash told AFP.

According to Rahman Shikder, a spokesman for the Katabon market’s store owners association, some 400 birds and dozens of dogs, cats, rabbits, rats, and guinea pigs have died since the market closed on July 1.

He continued, “At least 20% of our animals have died.”

After the fatalities made national headlines, the government decided on Wednesday that the 75 little shops in the pet market be allowed to open for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon.

Activists for animal rights have accused the stores of putting pets in dangerous situations.

“Places like Katabon should not exist in the first place,” Rubaiya Ahmad, the head of the animal rights organization Obhoyaronno, told AFP.

“The animals were already held in awful conditions, so it’s no surprise they died in such horrific ways,” she continued.

“In such strange circumstances, wherever animals are kept in confinement, they will always be the first to pay the biggest price.”

When AFP arrived in Katabon on Wednesday, police were patrolling the area. Some inspectors issued warnings to shopkeepers who opened outside of the permissible hours.

“If we open our shutters, the police will penalize us,” warned owner Bappi Khan.

Bangladesh has removed certain lockdown restrictions for Eid al-Adha, the country’s second-largest Islamic festival, despite an official death toll of more than 17,000 people — largely estimated to be at least five times higher.