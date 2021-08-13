The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods has risen to 27.

On Friday, the death toll from Turkey’s flash floods climbed to 27, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared to inspect one of the worst-affected areas and offer psychological assistance.

The calamity struck Turkey’s northern Black Sea regions just as the country was regaining control of hundreds of wildfires that had killed eight people and damaged massive swaths of woodland along its picturesque southern coast.

Last month, Turkey was hit by yet another round of flooding in the northern province of Rize, which claimed the lives of six people.

Natural disasters like those in Turkey, according to scientists, are growing more violent and frequent as a result of global warming and climate change.

They also present Erdogan with a severe challenge two years before Turkey’s next general election.

When the wildfires first broke out at the end of July, the powerful Turkish leader was roundly chastised on social media for tossing away tea bags to people when visiting one of the fire-ravaged regions.

According to polls, the environment is a top issue for up to seven million members of Generation Z, whose votes Erdogan would need in the 2023 election to extend his power for a third decade.

Erdogan has said very nothing about the flooding so far.

When the death toll was still at 17 on Thursday night, he said, “I send my condolences to the loved ones of our 17 fellow compatriots who lost their lives.”

Erdogan was on the phone with regional leaders, according to his office, offering to provide all available support to the state.

Waters rose as high as four meters (13 feet) in some areas before subsiding and spreading throughout a 150-mile (240-kilometer) wide region, according to emergency services.

Bekir Pakdemirli, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, warned on Wednesday that the region was facing “a tragedy that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years.”

Rescuers have been forced to evacuate a hospital in the Sinop area that was harboring 45 patients, four of whom were in critical condition.

Images on television and social media showed stranded locals being rescued by helicopter from rooftops and bridges breaking under the weight of the surging water below.

The Anadolu official news agency said on Thursday that rescuers were concentrating their efforts on a four-story apartment building that had partially fallen and a nearby building that had totally collapsed.

Parts of both river-front buildings were seen tumbling into the rushing flow of brown water below in images.

According to Turkey's disaster response authorities, 25 persons were killed.