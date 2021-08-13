The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods has risen to 27 people.

On Friday, the death toll from Turkey’s flash floods climbed to 27, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared to inspect one of the worst-affected areas and offer psychological assistance.

The destruction in Turkey’s northern Black Sea regions occurred just as the country was regaining control of hundreds of wildfires that had killed eight people and devastated massive swaths of woodland along its attractive southern coast.

Last month, another round of flooding hit Turkey’s northern region of Rize, killing six people.

Natural disasters, according to scientists, are growing more powerful and frequent as a result of global warming caused by hazardous gases.

Erdogan faces a challenge two years before the next scheduled general election as Turkey emerges as a frontline country in the fight against climate change.

When the wildfires first broke out at the end of July, the powerful Turkish leader was roundly chastised on social media for tossing away tea bags to people when visiting one of the fire-ravaged regions.

According to polls, the environment is a top issue for up to seven million members of Generation Z, whose votes Erdogan would need in the 2023 election to extend his power for a third decade.

Erdogan has said very nothing about the flooding so far.

When the death toll was still at 17 on Thursday night, he said, “I send my condolences to the loved ones of our 17 fellow compatriots who lost their lives.”

According to media reports, Erdogan will host a crisis response conference with top ministers later Friday in one of the worst-affected areas of the flooded city of Kastamonu.

However, frustration looked to be growing in Black Sea towns and cities over what some claimed was a lack of sufficient warning from local officials about the impending storms’ hazards.

Arzu Yucel, a resident of Kastamonu province, told the private DHA news agency, “They instructed us to move our cars but they didn’t advise us to save ourselves or our children.”

“I would have taken them and fled in five minutes if they had. “They didn’t even inform us the river was overflowing,” complained the elderly woman.

The mountainous Black Sea coast of Turkey is peppered with communities built along valleys that frequently flood during the summer.

Some long-time residents stated the flooding this year was the worst they’d ever seen.

Adem Senol, a resident of Batin province, told the Anadolu official news agency, “I am 75 years old and have never seen anything like this.”

