The death toll from the typhoon in the Philippines has surpassed 30.

Official estimates indicated Saturday that at least 33 people were killed in the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, with a charity reporting “alarming” destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

Typhoon Rai destroyed the southern and central portions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many locations, ripping off roofs, and toppling concrete power poles, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

When Rai slammed into the renowned tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).

The military released aerial photographs showing significant damage in the town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.

“Everything was flying; it was as if the world had ended,” Raphy Repdos, a tour operator on the island at the time of the storm, told AFP.

The storm had “leveled to the ground” the neighboring island of Dinagat, Governor Arlene Bag-ao said on Facebook, claiming that houses, boats, and crops had been devastated.

“Walls and roofs were destroyed and blown off like paper by Odette,” Bag-ao said, referring to the typhoon’s local name.

“Our food and water supplies are running out. Telecommunications and electricity are both out.” As it barreled across the country, Rai’s wind speeds slowed to 150 kph, dropping heavy rain that swamped villages, uprooted trees, and shattered wooden structures.

On Saturday, it appeared over the South China Sea and was heading towards Vietnam, according to the state weather forecaster.

“This is without a doubt one of the most violent storms to hit the Philippines in December in the last decade,” Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told AFP.

“The information we’re getting and the photographs we’re getting are quite concerning.”

According to official tally, at least 33 people died in total.

The latest estimates came after a disaster official in the central province of Negros Occidental revealed 13 people had perished, the most of whom drowned, and another 50 people were missing in a flood-affected area.

“We started pushing people to evacuate as early as Wednesday,” Salvador Mesa told AFP. “But many were hesitant to leave.”

In the worst-affected areas, more than 18,000 military, police, coast guard, and fire personnel will join search and rescue efforts. Spokesman Mark Timbal. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.