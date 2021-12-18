The death toll from the typhoon in the Philippines has surpassed 20.

Officials announced Saturday that the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has killed at least 21 people, with “alarming” reports of destruction on the islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

Typhoon Rai destroyed the southern and central portions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many locations, ripping off roofs, and toppling concrete power poles, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

When Rai slammed into the renowned tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).

As it barreled over the country, its wind speeds slowed to 150 kph, pouring heavy rain that swamped villages, uprooted trees, and shattered wooden structures.

“This is without a doubt one of the most violent storms to hit the Philippines in December in the last decade,” Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told AFP.

“The information we’re getting and the photographs we’re getting are quite concerning.”

According to Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, more than 18,000 military, police, coast guard, and fire personnel will join search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.

“There has been major damage” on Siargao island and the northern tip of Mindanao’s southern island, Timbal added, referring to locations that were hit by the typhoon’s full force when it swept into the country.

On Siargao, there are approximately 100,000 locals, but the population grows with visiting surfers and vacationers.

On social media, the Philippine Coast Guard posted photographs of widespread wreckage in Surigao City, Mindanao.

Swaths of rice fields were submerged in aerial footage.

Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas told ABS-CBN that at least three people were killed and many were injured in the typhoon, bringing the total death toll to 21.

At least six persons were murdered, according to the deputy governor of Dinagat, an island near Siargao.

“Odette was really strong,” Nilo Demerey, the typhoon’s local name, told ABS-CBN.

“We’re attempting to reconstruct our dwellings since even our evacuation centers were torn down,” he added of the island’s 128,000 residents.

“They have nowhere else to go… everything has been destroyed,” he continued.

“The islands of Siargao, Surigao, and Dinagat all faced the same fate — we’re pleading for assistance.”

Bocanegra cautioned that a power outage would have an impact on the water supply, prompting concerns.