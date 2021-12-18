The death toll from the typhoon in the Philippines has risen to 18.

The death toll from the Philippines’ biggest storm this year has grown to 18, with the disaster service warning of “serious devastation” in the hardest-hit areas on Saturday.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the country’s southern and central regions, knocking out communications and toppling concrete power poles. More than 300,000 people were forced to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

When Rai slammed into the renowned tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).

As Hurricane barreled over the archipelago, its wind speeds slowed to 150 kph, ripping roofs off houses, uprooting trees, and showering streets with debris.

According to Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, more than 18,000 military, police, coast guard, and fire personnel will join search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.

“There has been major damage” in Surigao and Siargao, according to Timbal, referring to the typhoon’s worst-hit areas.

In Siargao and Surigao, the adjacent city on the northern tip of Mindanao’s southern island, communications were still down.

The Philippine Coast Guard has posted photographs on social media showing widespread devastation in Surigao, including torn-off roofs, smashed wooden houses, and palm palms stripped of their fronds.

Swaths of rice fields were submerged in aerial footage.

Nilo Demerey, Vice Governor of Dinagat, told ABS-CBN that the typhoon wreaked havoc on the island near Siargao, killing at least six people.

The total death toll now stands at 18, with seven people still missing and two injured, according to the disaster service.

“Odette was extremely strong,” Demerey added, referring to the typhoon by its local name.

Inhabitants “are attempting to rebuild their homes after our evacuation centers were demolished. They have nowhere else to go because everything has been destroyed.” Rai emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday after hammering Palawan Island and was heading towards Vietnam, according to the state weather forecaster.

Rai made landfall in the Philippines late in the typhoon season, when most cyclones form between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that as the world warms as a result of human-caused climate change, typhoons will grow more powerful and stronger.

The Philippines, which is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change, is slammed by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, destroying crops, homes, and infrastructure in already destitute areas.