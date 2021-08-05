The death toll from the floods in Central China has risen to 302, with others more missing.

Officials announced Monday that at least 302 people died in floods in central China last month, with dozens more still missing, after record rains dumped a year’s worth of rain on a city in just three days.

The city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province and the epicenter of the record floods, was the hardest hit, with 292 people killed and 47 missing, according to a press conference held by the local authorities.

Subway carriages, underground parking garages, and tunnels were all flooded, trapping residents.

Images of passengers submerged by shoulder-high water on Line 5 of the city subway, where 14 people died, went popular on Chinese social media, while scores of cars in a tunnel were thrown aside by the deluge, many with occupants still inside.

Floods and mudslides killed dozens of people in Zhengzhou, according to mayor Hou Hong, who updated the overall death toll. She went on to say that 39 remains had been discovered in underground parking garages and other underground areas.

The floods were the deadliest in China in a decade.

Over 14 million people have been affected by the heavy rains that began on July 17, destroying thousands of homes and causing economic losses in Zhengzhou estimated at 53 billion yuan ($8.2 billion).

The total losses in the province were nearly twice as much.

Extreme weather events, such as massive floods and devastating droughts, are becoming more likely as a result of climate change, according to experts.

The focus is now on how China’s sprawling cities might better prepare for harsh weather.

Residents calculated the financial damage in lost companies and property as the flood receded, slaking roadways in muck, and attempted to commemorate the human tragedy that occurred there.

The wife of one of the subway victims told local media that she would sue the metro operator for carelessness, prompting calls for responsibility from city and provincial officials.

The fatality counts infuriated Chinese social media users, who demanded improved disaster management practices and chastised the government’s response.

“Can we conduct a thorough examination of Zhengzhou’s drainage system?” On Weibo, a Zhengzhou resident wrote.

“Every day, we excavate and construct roads… Change the leadership and start over; all the money has been wasted on frivolous items!”

However, criticism of the government’s handling of the accident drew a strong rebuke.

Authorities closed down a massive floral tribute at a subway station in Zhengzhou last week, and foreign journalists reporting the flooding have been hounded online and on the ground.

By hostile residents, AFP reporters were compelled to erase film. Brief News from Washington Newsday.