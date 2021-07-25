The death toll from India’s monsoon season has risen to 127, with dozens more still missing.

Officials announced Sunday that the death toll from flooding and landslides caused by India’s severe monsoon rains has risen to 127, with rescuers looking for dozens more missing.

Since Thursday, torrential rains have lashed the country’s western coast, with the India Meteorological Department predicting more rain in the coming days.

During India’s dangerous monsoon season, flooding and landslides are prevalent, and poorly constructed buildings frequently buckle after days of nonstop rain.

Climate warming, according to experts, has increased the frequency and intensity of the annual downpour.

More than 40 people were killed in a massive landslide that hit the hilly town of Taliye around 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Mumbai on Thursday, killing 117 people in Maharashtra state.

Many individuals were washed away as they tried to flee the landslide, according to villager Jayram Mahaske, whose relatives are still stuck.

Govind Malusare, another villager, said his nephew’s body had been discovered after the landslide damaged his family’s home, but his mother, brother, sister-in-law, and niece remained missing.

Local witnesses told AFP that the landslide crushed scores of homes in minutes, leaving only two concrete structures intact and shutting off power.

Four dead were discovered overnight in Posare village, 210 kilometers south of Mumbai, according to the National Disaster Response Force.

After 24 hours of nonstop rain, water levels in sections of Chiplun soared to about 20 feet (six metres) on Thursday. Since then, the water level has begun to drop.

After electricity to ventilators was shut off at a local Covid-19 hospital, eight patients reportedly perished.

“The water level in my business reached the roof since there was so much water inside,” a shopkeeper told NDTV, pointing to sludge and trash all around him.

“Every store in this area has been utterly destroyed. We can’t even resume work because of the soil left behind by the flood.”

With the help of excavators, rescuers worked in waist-deep mud to seek for 100 persons still missing in the state.

Officials in Goa said a woman was believed to have drowned as a result of the flooding, which Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described as the “worst floods since 1982.”

Floodwaters have receded, according to North Goa official Ajit Roy, and those who were evacuated have returned to their homes.

Floodwaters have receded, according to North Goa official Ajit Roy, and those who were evacuated have returned to their homes.

Floodwater levels remained high in the coastal plains of Maharashtra and Goa after rivers breached their banks, forcing panicked locals to seek shelter on rooftops.