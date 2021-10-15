The death of a Conservative MP in the United Kingdom has shocked the political world.

According to authorities, British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed numerous times on Friday, marking the second death of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016.

The pro-Brexit Conservative MP, 69, a father of five who was originally elected to parliament in 1983, was attacked inside a church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, while attending a monthly meeting with his local constituents.

A 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a knife was discovered at the scene, according to Essex police.

They stated that no one else was wanted in connection with the event.

Outside parliament, flags were lowered to half-mast, and tributes flowed in from all sides for Amess, who died just over five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right fanatic.

Amess highlighted in his book “Ayes & Ears: A Survivor’s Guide to Westminster” published last year that Cox’s killing spurred increased security instructions for MPs, threatening to limit their access to constituents.

“I, too, have encountered irritation from the odd member of the general public at my own house over the years,” he added.

“The excellent British tradition of citizens publicly seeing their elected officials has been somewhat spoiled by these rising attacks.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was chairing a meeting with top ministers in the west of England when the event occurred, but he quickly returned to London.

“I believe people are astonished and disappointed because he was one of the kindest, nicest, most kind individuals in politics,” he said of Amess, who he described as “a much-loved friend and colleague” and “a superb public servant.”

Theresa May, the former prime minister, called it “a dreadful day for our democracy.”

“A decent man and respected MP, slain while performing his public duties in his own town,” she continued.

The news was described as “horrific and terribly disturbing” by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, while House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Amess had “established a reputation for generosity” throughout his long time as an MP.

“We will need to review and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be made in the coming days,” Hoyle said. “But for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

A guy holding a ceremonial sword wounded Liberal Democrat MP Nigel Jones and killed his helper at a constituency “surgery” in January 2000.

A guy holding a ceremonial sword wounded Liberal Democrat MP Nigel Jones and killed his helper at a constituency "surgery" in January 2000.

In the run-up to the Brexit referendum, pro-EU MP Cox was assassinated, while another.