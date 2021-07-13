The death of 64 people in a fire at the Covid unit in Iraq has cast a pall over the city.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah was engulfed in grief and anger as a fire erupted through a temporary Covid isolation unit, killing 64 people and wounding hundreds more.

The deadly fire in the city’s Al-Hussein Hospital on Monday evening, which medics say was caused by oxygen canisters exploding, was Iraq’s second such disaster in three months.

“Sixty-four (corpses) were retrieved, 39 of which were identified and handed over to their families,” a forensic science department source told AFP.

“Medical professionals and victims’ family are having difficulty identifying the remainder of the remains,” the source said, adding that the death toll could grow since more bodies are believed to be buried beneath the wreckage.

A total of 100 persons were injured as a result of the fire.

According to a figure published in local media, 39 of the dead were women.

“We heard their shouts, but we couldn’t do anything to help them,” said activist Hisham al-Sumeri, who assisted in the relief effort.

He accused the local government of indifference.

On Tuesday, smoke ascended from the burnt ruins of the makeshift structure as heartbroken family stood nearby.

“A patient comes in for treatment, and his family ends up carrying him out in a coffin,” said Abou Nour al-Shawi, an old man at the location.

He emphasized the weakness of the edifice, which swiftly disintegrated in the flames.

He remarked, “This facility isn’t even fit for animals.”

Angry protestors directed their rage at provincial authorities, whom they blame for the murders, according to an AFP correspondent.

A joint funeral for six members of one family who died in the conflagration was performed in Al-Dawaya, east of Nasiriyah.

Mourners buried two brothers and two sisters who died in the fire at Al-Nasr, north of the city.

According to Abbas Agil, a retiree who attended the Al-Nasr burial, mourners were enraged at provincial officials whom they blamed for corruption and negligence.

Hundreds of teenage protestors in Nasiriyah shut down private hospitals to persuade officials to open the doors of a newly constructed public hospital in the southern city.

Prime Minister Mustafa Khademi opened the fresh new hospital, which was built by a Turkish company, last month. However, the hospital’s more than 400 beds have yet to be made available to patients.

He declared three days of national mourning for the Nasiriyah “martyrs” on Tuesday.

Nasiriyah was dubbed the “hub of the rebellion” in late 2019, at the height of a countrywide surge of anti-government protests.

