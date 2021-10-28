The deadline for delayed bat research data entangled in the COVID origin dispute is approaching.

The EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. research group that has been chastised by Republicans for its coronavirus tests, has until today to submit its findings to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The deadline comes after the National Institutes of Health chastised the research team for failing to release the results of a study in which mice fared sicker after being infected with a modified coronavirus than when they were infected with a regular bat coronavirus.

The NIH provided funding for the tests on the condition that if any altered viruses showed a 10-fold increase in growth rate, EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) would immediately alert the NIH to evaluate if additional safety measures were required.

EHA failed to notify a viral growth increase when it happened, according to a letter from NIH senior deputy director Lawrence Tabak to U.S. Republican James Comer on the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

As a result, EHA was given five business days from October 20 to “report to NIH any and all unpublished data from the trials and work undertaken” under the financing grant, according to Tabak.

According to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday, an EHA representative stated that the study group aims to comply with the request and provide the data by today.

Simultaneously, the group has denied any misconduct. “EcoHealth Alliance is working with the NIH to swiftly resolve what we consider to be a confusion regarding the grant’s reporting requirements and what the data from our research shows,” a spokesman said in a statement last Friday.

“These facts were provided in our year 4 report in April 2018 as soon as we were made aware of them.” The National Institutes of Health analyzed those statistics and determined that secondary evaluation of our research was not required; in fact, year 5 funding was approved without delay.” According to Tabak’s letter, a status report for the tests was filed to the National Institutes of Health in August of this year.

Republicans such as Rand Paul have criticized EHA for allegedly utilizing NIH funds to undertake restricted gain of function experiments that could render viruses more harmful to people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, has stated that this is not the case. He. This is a condensed version of the information.