The Data Indicates COVID Vaccines ‘Are Failing,’ as Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Twitter.

Medical research reveals that COVID vaccines are successful in fighting serious illnesses, including in cases of the Delta form, contrary to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent comments.

After saying that “vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the infection,” the Republican senator was removed from Twitter on Tuesday.

Her tweet, which Twitter labeled “misleading,” alluded to COVID infections in vaccinated people, commonly known as “breakthrough instances.”

The post is still available on Twitter, but users can’t retweet, like, or comment to it. On Tuesday, Twitter informed This website that Greene’s account will be in “read only” mode for a week.

Breakthrough cases have lately made news, with allegations that some people are contracting COVID despite being properly vaccinated.

Breakthrough cases, on the other hand, do not imply that immunizations are ineffective. No vaccination is 100 percent successful in preventing disease, as infectious disease experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have pointed out.

In July, Ankoor Shah, the leader of Washington D.C.’s immunization program, told The Washington Post, “It is entirely expected that there will be breakthrough cases with any vaccine.” “We [knew]going in that no vaccination is 100 percent effective.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based its findings on scientific evidence obtained from large-scale studies undertaken by vaccine producers when it gave emergency use permission to the COVID vaccines currently accessible in the US. These investigations demonstrated that the immunizations are effective.

For example, the Pfizer vaccination studies involved 44,000 patients in a randomized fashion to establish the vaccine worked vs a control group, and FDA analysis proved it was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID a week after the second dosage.

In a trial involving tens of thousands of individuals, the Moderna vaccine showed similar efficacy.

The extremely contagious Delta variation has raised fears that vaccines will no longer be effective, and some investigations have revealed that Delta is less vulnerable to neutralization than the original strain.

However, this disparity in effectiveness does not imply that the vaccines are ineffective. The effectiveness of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccinations was tested in a research published in the New England Journal of Medicine in late July. This is a condensed version of the information.