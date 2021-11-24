The Curiosity Rover of NASA has captured some spectacular images of the Martian landscape.

The Curiosity rover from NASA has captured stunning new images of a mountainous region on Mars.

The photographs, which were released by the space agency on Tuesday, depict the rover’s view from atop Mount Sharp, a martian summit. For the past few years, the car-sized vehicle has been exploring.

On November 16, 2021, mission engineers instructed the rover to snap the photographs. The vehicle captured two composite photographs of the same landscape using its navigation cameras in the morning and late afternoon local Mars time.

The goal of capturing two photographs at separate times of day was to capture contrasting lighting conditions on the rover’s cameras, bringing out various details from the environment.

After that, the team blended the two scenarios in an artistic reinterpretation that included elements from both the morning and evening pictures.

The rover’s navigation cameras, which aid it in exploring the Martian surface, can only take black-and-white photographs.

As a result, the crew colored the artistic interpretation image to emphasize the beauty of the scene—even if the colors do not precisely mirror those seen on the surface of Mars by the human eye.

The photographs depict Curiosity’s view down the slopes of Mount Sharp, a three-mile-high mountain that the rover has been climbing since 2014.

The “Rafael Navarro Mountain” can be seen on the far right of the photograph, named for a Curiosity team scientist who died earlier this year.

Curiosity, which landed on Mars on August 5, 2012, has been exploring the planet and collecting scientific data for for a decade.

Curiosity—not to be confused with NASA’s newest Mars rover Perseverance—has taken over 855,000 photos with its many cameras since landing on the red planet.

The color Mastcam instrument, which has significantly higher resolution than the navigation cameras, has taken many of the most breathtaking photos.

To make it easier to transfer the images captured by these navigation cameras back to Earth, they are stored in a compressed, low-quality format.

Curiosity first arrived on the outskirts of Mount Sharp in September of 2014, and has been steadily climbing since then. The information it gathers could provide insight on Mars’ shift from what scientists believe was once a rather warm and wet world to what it is now. This is a condensed version of the information.