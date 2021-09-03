The COVID subtype AY.3 is explained as a Delta Variant that produces offshoots.

Following a rash of infections, AY.3, a subtype of the COVID Delta variation, has made headlines in Israel.

According to Google data from September 3, an increasing number of people in the United States are looking for information about AY.3, despite the fact that facts about this version of Delta are few.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday, citing Army Radio, that two instances of AY.3 had been discovered in returning passengers. After many reports of illnesses, The Jerusalem Post had expressed concern that AY.3 could force Israel into yet another lockdown.

According to the Pango Network, which is in charge of naming COVID genetic lineages, several Delta sublineages have been found in the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Indonesia, among other countries.

There were 25 identified Delta sublineages around the world as of Friday. According to the Pango Network, the goal of naming new sublineages is to aid researchers in tracking the virus on a smaller scale.

Such sublineages could be functionally identical to Delta.

At the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg, South Africa, virus experts Penny Moore and Cathrine Scheepers work. “AY.3 is an example of one of these modified Delta viruses,” they told this website. The spike mutations in this version are the same as in the standard Delta version.

“A number of Delta versions are already appearing, most of them are labeled AY.x. Some have additional mutations in the spike region, which we’re also watching and evaluating, but many have mutations in other parts of the virus that we’re less concerned about in terms of immune evasion.”

Infectious diseases expert Richard Lessells of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa, agreed. As far as we know, “none of the modifications have any important functional significance” in the Delta sublineages, he told this website.

This isn’t to say that AY.3 isn’t dangerous. The sublineage is designated as a variant of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other subtypes from AY.1 through AY.12 and the “original” Delta (B.1.617.2). Delta is linked to enhanced transmissibility and probable vaccine resistance.

