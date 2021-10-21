The Covid Recovery Poses Dangerous Climate and Health Risks, according to the Lancet.

A comprehensive review cautioned Thursday that countries’ fossil-fuel-powered Covid-19 recoveries will have long-term effects for human health and risk increasing food and water crises, heatwaves, and infectious diseases that already endanger billions throughout the world.

The Lancet Countdown is the world’s largest annual research of climate change’s effects on human health.

It concluded that intense drought might affect up to 19 percent of the Earth’s land mass by 2020, and cautioned that climate change constituted a huge threat to food security, which already affects over two billion people.

Last year, the global population of over-65s had 3.1 billion more extreme heat days than the historic average, according to the study.

Wildfires are now posing a greater threat to the populations of 134 nations than they have ever been, and millions of farmers and construction workers are losing money as the number of extremely hot days rises.

Climate change is also creating ideal circumstances for infectious diseases like dengue fever, Zika virus, cholera, and malaria to spread throughout a much greater area of the planet than it was just a few decades ago, including Europe, according to the report.

“Climate change is already wreaking havoc on human health around the world,” said Anthony Costello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown.

“Every country is suffering some component of the climate catastrophe as the Covid-19 crisis persists.”

The five years with the greatest areas afflicted by extreme drought, according to the study, have all occurred since 2015.

The disruption of the water cycle caused by global warming reduces the time it takes for plants to mature, resulting in tiny yields and increasing the stress on food supply.

According to the Lancet, maize yield potential had already decreased by 6% between 1981 and 2010, compared to 1981-2010 values.

Wheat production potential has dropped by 3%, while rice yield potential has dropped by 1.8 percent, according to the study.

And the marine food on which 3.3 billion people rely for survival or money is “increasingly threatened,” with average sea temperatures rising in roughly 70% of territorial seas compared to just 15 years ago.

Nearly three-quarters of countries surveyed indicated they couldn’t finance an integrated national health and climate plan, according to the research.

“We saw extreme heatwaves, devastating floods, and wildfires this year,” said lead author Maria Romanello.

“These are dire warnings that the situation will deteriorate with each passing day if we do nothing to address climate change.

"It's past time to accept the fact that no one is.