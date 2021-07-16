The County is at odds with California guidance because of the LA Mask mandate.

Concerns about a fast surge of COVID cases in Los Angeles have prompted the city’s Department of Public Health to reintroduce laws requiring people to wear masks indoors.

Since June 15, when California eliminated a wide range of limitations including physical separation and capacity limits, the county has witnessed a more than seven-fold spike in new COVID cases, according to the department.

As a result, starting July 17 at 11:59 p.m. local time, everyone living in Los Angeles county will be required to wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The new mask rules in Los Angeles do not place any restrictions on company occupancy. The guidelines require people to keep their masks on if they are not eating or drinking, according to Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, who spoke at a press conference attended by the Associated Press.

In a press release, Davis stated that the county expects to continue enforcing masks until COVID transmission in the community improves.

The new mask mandate puts the county at odds with the rest of California, where state regulations don’t need them in most indoor settings.

Vaccinated people do not need to wear masks except in public transportation, healthcare settings, inside in K-12 schools and other youth settings, correctional facilities, and homeless and emergency shelters, according to California’s COVID guidance.

In addition, the CDC’s mask recommendation specifies that people who have been completely vaccinated can continue normal activities without wearing a mask or maintaining six feet apart—though it does allow for exceptions if necessary by federal or state law.

Unvaccinated people must still wear a mask indoors in the United States, according to the CDC.

Two weeks after receiving the second dosage of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations, or the first and only shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, people are considered completely immunized.

According to CDC data, the seven-day moving average of new cases in California was 2,058 on July 14, up from 1,591 the week before.

Cases are also on the rise across the United States. According to CDC data, the 7-day moving average of new cases was 26,306 on July 14, up from 15,541 the week before.

As the Delta variation spreads over the country, the mandate was issued. This is a condensed version of the information.