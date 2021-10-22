The Cost of Flying Green Will Increase.

Under enormous pressure to go green, the airline sector must invest billions of dollars to become more environmentally friendly, risking raising costs and making air travel once again the domain of the wealthy.

Airlines around the world, as well as the European Union, have vowed net-zero emissions by 2050, placing pressure on the aviation industry and other industries.

Kerosene will also be taxed by the 27-member bloc.

All of this will come at a cost to the industry that has never been seen before.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), whose 290 member airlines account for 82% of worldwide air travel, predicts that the green transformation will cost the sector “approximately 1.55 trillion dollars.”

Airlines must invest in new planes that are more efficient than their current fleets in order to make the changeover.

By 2035, Airbus intends to see airplanes powered by hydrogen, which does not pollute the environment when burned.

Meanwhile, a production chain for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which the EU will make mandatory in gradual proportions, will have to be built from the ground up.

SAFs, or non-conventional fuels generated from organic sources such as cooking oil and algae, are expected to account for two-thirds of IATA’s carbon reductions.

Fuel accounts for 20 to 30 percent of airline costs at the moment.

SAFs, on the other hand, are “three times more expensive for (those utilizing) used (recycled) oils, five times more expensive for biomass, and five to 10 times more expensive for synthetic fuels,” according to France’s transport minister, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.

“Scaling up production to bring down prices,” he argued, was critical.

Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of TotalEnergies, the company that produces SAF, cautioned earlier this year that the cost of these non-conventional fuels would be significantly higher than cheaper traditional fuels.

“The energy and environmental shift will need to be funded not just by airlines or energy corporations, but by the entire chain, including customers,” he said.

Flight prices may climb “in the immediate term,” according to Djebbari.

He cautioned that if the pandemic spreads, many airlines could go out of business, limiting competition and driving up prices.

Higher prices would be a significant shift for a sector that was previously exclusively for the wealthy but has gradually become more accessible to the general public, even though it still excludes up to 95 percent of the world’s population.

According to the World Bank, 310 million flights were taken in 1970.

In 2019, that number was 4.4 billion.

Regardless of the epidemic, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.