The cost and orbit of the James Webb Telescope have been determined, as well as the launch date.

According to the space organizations sponsoring the project, the James Webb Telescope (JWST), which will allow humanity to see further back in time than ever before, will be launched in December.

The launch date for the Ariane 5 flight VA256, which will deliver the JWST to its vantage position in space, has been set for December 18 by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the French corporation Arianespace.

The JWST is finished, and it will be sent to the launch site at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana by the end of September. In 2019, the Spaceport hosted the launch of the European Space Agency’s CHEOPS mission. CHEOPS has been selecting so-called “Golden Target” planets outside the solar system, also known as exoplanets, for further study by the JWST.

The JWST will be in orbit around Earth at a location known as the Lagrange point two (L2), which is about 93,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) above the surface. Satellites can be positioned in Lagrange points around Earth, such as L2, because the gravitational forces between our planet and the Sun are balanced here, allowing a satellite to be set in a chosen orbit with little changes.

The space telescope’s overall mass is roughly 6,200 kilograms (13,668 pounds), which comprises the observatory, materials that will be consumed over the course of its five- to ten-year mission, and an adaptor that allows it to be launched from an Ariane 5 rocket.

Because of its broader electromagnetic spectrum coverage and higher sensitivity, JWST will improve on Hubble Space Telescope observations. This means that the telescope will be able to observe the Universe at lower frequencies and with longer wavelengths of light than Hubble.

This will be especially useful for planetary scientists studying the atmospheres of exoplanets and cosmologists studying objects that are too far away for Hubble to see. Its observational power will be so enormous that it will be able to view things so far away that they existed when the first galaxies formed.

Because looking at objects at cosmic distances is like looking back in time, cosmologists may be able to examine conditions in the Universe seconds after the Big Bang using the JWST.

