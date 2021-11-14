The COP26 outcome was determined by a few key issues.

Cash, coal, compensation, and the readiness to speed up the drawdown of fossil fuels boiled down to fourteen days of tense negotiations by 20,000 diplomats from over 200 countries — and the hopes of salvaging a deal at COP26.

Here’s a rundown of the major stumbling blocks that had to be overcome in order for a settlement to be reached.

The phrases “coal,” “oil,” “natural gas,” or “fossil fuels” are not found in the Paris Agreement, which obligated the world’s states to cut planet-warming greenhouse emissions.

This may sound strange given that burning hydrocarbons is the primary driver of global warming, but it explains why the first-ever