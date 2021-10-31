The COP26 Climate Summit is the world’s ‘last, best hope’ for meeting the 1.5°C target.

According to summit president Alok Sharma, the global COP26 climate negotiations are the “last, best hope” for keeping the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive.

The conference in Glasgow, which continues through November 12, comes as an increasing number of extreme weather events around the world highlight the terrible effects of climate change caused by 150 years of fossil fuel burning.

“We know that our shared world is changing for the worse,” Sharma said at the opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland, as demonstrators gathered to put pressure on governments.

Only radical action in the next ten years, according to experts, will help avert far more catastrophic consequences.

The global warming did not slow down for the Covid-19 pandemic, which led the UN meeting to be postponed by a year.

Last year alone, North America had a once-in-a-thousand-years hot and searing wildfires, Asia, Africa, the United States, and Europe experienced tremendous rainfall and flooding, and Madagascar experienced severe drought, which Sharma described as the “first climate-induced famine.”

The World Meteorological Organization announced Sunday that the years 2015 to 2021 are on course to be the seven hottest on record, a sobering reminder of what’s at stake.

COP26 takes its fundamental goal from the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, in which countries agreed to keep global warming “well below” 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, and ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Many critical specifics of the agreement still to be ironed out, and carbon reductions are tragically insufficient to prevent global warming.

In August, the world’s leading climate research agency released a shocking “code red” report warning that Earth’s average temperature will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius around 2030, a decade earlier than predicted only three years ago.

Even the most recent, most ambitious carbon-cutting agreements, according to a UN analysis released last week, would still result in “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

COP26 is now the “last, best hope” to maintain 1.5°C within reach, according to Sharma.

“We can protect our beloved planet if we act now and act together,” he stated.

Activists have gathered in Glasgow to encourage the delegates, with Extinction Rebellion campaigners leading a march of demonstrators in white face paint and colorful robes on Saturday.

Greta Thunberg arrived in the Scottish capital late Saturday on a train that was surrounded by reporters.

Others, though, who hoped to arrive in an environmentally friendly manner were prevented by lengthy rail delays.

