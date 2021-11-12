The COP26 Climate Summit is approaching its tense final hours.

Climate discussions at the United Nations are expected to end in a stalemate. After two weeks of tense debate, the Senate failed to address many critical disagreements or produce the emissions reduction plans required to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The world is watching us,” COP26 President Alok Sharma said delegates tasked with keeping the Paris Agreement temperature objectives alive despite climate-related disasters wreaking havoc on countries throughout the world.

The summit kicked off with a bang, as world leaders arrived in Glasgow with a slew of major pronouncements, ranging from a pledge to reduce methane emissions to a plan to conserve the rainforests.

However, progress has slowed in the underlying technical negotiations, which are currently at the ministerial level.

With only one day remaining in the scheduled talks, countries are no closer to reaching an agreement on whether national emissions reduction goals should be accelerated in the short term, how climate action should be reported, and how vulnerable countries should be helped.

“The truth is that the atmosphere is unconcerned about obligations,” said Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan young activist.

“It is solely concerned with what we put into it, or do not put into it. Promises aren’t going to save humanity.” Countries were urged to accelerate their decarbonisation plans and submit renewed contributions by 2022, three years earlier than envisaged, in draft decision texts.

They also contained a rare reference of fossil fuels, which are frowned upon by huge hydrocarbon producers but are a key demand of the European Union and other sophisticated economies.

The host country, Britain, has stated that it hopes for COP26 to result in country agreements to maintain the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature target aim within reach.

Current national carbon reduction plans, on the other hand, would result in a total warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Without agreements to phase out fossil fuels quickly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that countries’ climate policies were “empty.”

The United States and China, the world’s two largest emitters, announced an unified climate action plan on Wednesday, giving the talks a boost.

Despite its lack of substance, experts said the accord allayed fears that tense US-China relations might derail the discussions at COP26.

However, confidence between affluent polluters and developing countries is low after developed countries failed to meet their pledge of $100 billion each year by 2020.

Finance is stymieing progress in Glasgow, with developing countries demanding greater funding for adaptation to help them prepare for future climate shocks.

Finance is stymieing progress in Glasgow, with developing countries demanding greater funding for adaptation to help them prepare for future climate shocks.

Developed countries, on the other hand, favor a stronger focus on emissions reductions, something that countries that have yet to fully electrify their systems — and mostly haven't done.