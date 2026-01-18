The Comeback of Kenya’s Sugar Industry: Four Mills Resume Operations

In a major boost for the sugar industry and local farmers, four state-owned mills in Kenya have resumed operations after being closed for more than a decade. The reopening of Chemelil, Sony, Nzoia, and Muhoroni sugar mills offers renewed hope to over 80,000 cane farmers whose crops had been left to rot in the fields due to the mills’ long shutdowns.

New Management Model Revives Mills

These mills were shut down in the past due to overwhelming debts and aging infrastructure. However, they have now been brought back to life under a new model that brings in private management firms to operate the mills, while the state retains ownership of the land. This arrangement, called the “leasing model,” was introduced by the government last year in a bid to avoid full privatization of the assets, while bringing in private sector efficiency to improve operations.

Kenya’s Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Andrew Karanja, marked the occasion by flagging off the first fleet of tractors at Chemelil, signaling the official restart of the mills. He emphasized that the days of delaying farmer payments due to bureaucratic inefficiency were now over, promising quicker financial settlements for sugarcane farmers. The mills, which now have a combined crushing capacity of 10,000 tonnes of cane per day, are expected to play a pivotal role in lowering the cost of sugar, which currently sells for around KES 220 per kilogram in stores.

While the revival of the mills is a welcome development, there remains one pressing issue: the massive debt still hanging over the sugar factories. The four mills together owe KES 117 billion, a burden that the Treasury has proposed writing off. However, the proposal has yet to be ratified by Parliament, leaving the future of the debt in uncertainty.

Farmers’ representatives are cautiously optimistic, but some remain skeptical. Francis Wangara, the Secretary General of the Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers, voiced concerns about the long-term impact of this reopening. He pointed out that the true test would come next month when farmers are supposed to receive payments within seven days of delivery. If the government fails to deliver on its promises, the farmers may once again take to the streets in protest.

The reopening of the mills is expected to have an immediate impact on the sugar industry, both in terms of price and supply, but the long-term sustainability of the sector remains to be seen, particularly with the unresolved debt issue. Nonetheless, for now, the return of operations at these mills offers a fresh start for thousands of farmers and a potential reduction in the cost of sugar in Kenya.