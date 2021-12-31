The Colorado wildfire engulfed the state ‘in the blink of an eye,’ according to Governor.

A fast-moving wildfire that ripped through numerous Colorado towns, destroying entire neighborhoods “in the blink of an eye,” according to the governor, was mostly extinguished on Friday, with heavy snow forecast to douse any embers.

At least 500 homes were believed to have been burned as the blaze engulfed Superior, just outside of Colorado’s largest city, Denver, causing tens of thousands of residents to leave, but no deaths have been reported so far.

Surprising aerial film shows entire streets reduced to mounds of smoldering ash; a devastation that is almost comprehensive yet leaves one or two homes oddly unscathed.

“Over the course of a half-day, this was a calamity in slow motion. Many people had only a few minutes to pack whatever they could into the car and flee, including their pets and children “Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, stated. “As if it happened in the blink of an eye.” Downed power wires are suspected of starting grassfires in the tinder-dry countryside, which were subsequently exacerbated by gusts reaching above 100 miles per hour on Thursday.

At least 33,000 people were ordered to abandon the towns of Superior and Louisville, many of them did so with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

Sheriff Joe Pelle of Boulder County said at a press conference on Friday that he had seen swaths of the town completely devastated while other portions were spared.

“We won’t have definitive statistics until late tonight or tomorrow,” he continued, “but we fully expect this to be 500 or more homes.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s 1,000,” says the narrator.

According to Pelle, the fire burnt in a “mosaic” pattern, leapfrogging some streets while destroying others.

He went on to say that it “devastated some neighborhoods and some streets” while leaving others “untouched.”

Pelle, who predicted injuries and deaths as a result of the wildfires on Thursday, applauded the community’s rapid response to evacuation orders, which he claimed saved lives.

“When you look at the destruction, it’s incomprehensible that we don’t have a list of 100 missing persons,” he said.

“I’m hoping it’s a miracle, because given the circumstances, it would be.”

On Friday, a major storm system bringing significant precipitation blew through Colorado.

On Friday, a major storm system bringing significant precipitation blew through Colorado.

In some sections of the state, up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is forecast in a blizzard that should assist put out the fire.