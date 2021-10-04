The Climate Goal Is 1.5°C, But How Do We Get There?

The science is painfully clear: to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius – we’re now at 1.1 degrees – we’ll have to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 and completely eliminate it by mid-century.

But how do you go about doing that? What does the Paris Agreement’s key aim mean for our economies and daily lives?

To put it another way, what do we need to change?

“Everything,” said Henri Waisman, a low-emissions development expert at the IDDRI think tank in France and a lead author of the 2018 UN climate report that laid out the first paths to a 1.5-degree future.

He told AFP, “And it has to be a root-and-stock reform.” “We must change the way we create and consume energy, as well as the way we manufacture essential industrial products, travel from one location to another, and heat and feed ourselves.”

When faced with such a daunting assignment, it may be tempting to address the problem one sector at a time.

Experts say we haven’t given ourselves enough time to do so.

“If we want to get to 1.5C levels, we have to do everything at the same time, and right away,” said Anne Olhoff, a researcher at the Technical University of Denmark and one of the authors of the annual UN “emissions gap” report that tracks our progress – or lack thereof – toward that goal.

Experts agree that the six sectors to target are energy, agriculture, construction, transportation, industry, and forestry if humanity is to cut greenhouse gas emissions from roughly 60 to 25 billion tonnes of CO2 or equivalent in other gases by 2030.

Energy production, which accounts for more than 70% of emissions and, in particular, electricity, which accounts for half of those emissions, is often seen as the best place to make rapid gains.

“If you have to pick one sector, it should be energy,” Olhoff told AFP, “not only because the emission reduction potential is the greatest, but also because there are a lot of quick wins.”

“We have the technology to make this happen; it’s primarily a question of political will.”

The dirtiest and most carbon-intensive fossil fuel has the greatest bullseye on its back: coal.

“Coal-fired power plants, which currently account for around 40% of total electricity, must be phased out over the next two decades,” according to Matthew Gidden, project head for mitigation pathways at climate research organization Climate Analytics.

Rich countries must take the lead, and all carbon-emitting coal plants should be shut down by.