The Chinese government has pledged $233 million to the Global Biodiversity Fund.

Despite differences among big donors on the initiative, China donated $233 million to a new fund to safeguard biodiversity in impoverished nations during a significant UN conservation summit on Tuesday.

In recent years, Beijing, the world’s largest polluter, has pushed to take a more prominent international role in biodiversity conservation.

It made the vow as delegates from 195 countries convened in Kunming, China’s southernmost city, for the first of a two-part summit on protecting plants, animals, and ecosystems.

The summit’s goal is to create a new agreement with ambitions for 2050 and 2030.

“China will lead the way in creating the Kunming biodiversity fund with a capital commitment of 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) to promote the cause of biodiversity conservation in underdeveloped countries,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the COP15 summit on Tuesday.

“China requests contributions from all parties to the fund.”

The “30 by 30” agenda, which would safeguard 30% of the Earth’s land and oceans by 2030, is a prominent proposal being addressed at the conference.

To meet this goal, global spending on environmental protection and restoration needs to triple this decade, to around $350 billion annually by 2030 and $536 billion by 2050, according to a UN report released in May.

However, some wealthy donors argue that a new conservation fund is unneeded because the UN’s Global Environment Facility already assists developing countries in financing green projects.

The funding issue will be addressed during negotiations in Geneva in January 2022, and then again in April and May of the following year at the second phase of the summit.

“We should practice genuine multilateralism and abide by international standards that are not to be exploited or rejected at one’s own discretion,” Xi said in his speech on Tuesday, referring to the US.

The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity has been ratified by 195 nations and the European Union, but not by the United States, which has historically been the world’s largest polluter, with parties meeting every two years.

The biodiversity debates at COP15 are separate from the more important COP26 session, which starts next month in Glasgow and will put pressure on world leaders to address the climate catastrophe.