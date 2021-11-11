The Chinese Communist Party’s top leaders will meet to cement Xi’s legacy.

On Thursday, top Communist Party leaders in Beijing will conclude a critical summit that is anticipated to seal President Xi Jinping’s legacy in Chinese history books.

Since Monday, Xi, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous nation, has presided over a crucial plenary of the ruling party’s top figures in Beijing, bringing together around 400 Communist Party elite.

According to state news agency Xinhua, Xi began Monday’s meeting of the powerful Central Committee with a work report and “explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience” of the party over its 100-year history.

The plenum this year prepares the way for the 20th party congress in the autumn, when Xi is largely likely to be re-elected for a third term, cementing his status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Analysts believe the resolution, which is only the third of its kind in the party’s history, would help Xi cement his authority by enshrining his vision for China ahead of the party’s congress next year.

Xi’s presidency has been defined by a massive anti-corruption campaign, oppressive tactics in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive foreign policy.

He’s also built a leadership cult that has silenced critics, expelled competitors, and taught schoolchildren his own political ideology, dubbed Xi Jinping Thought.

Xinhua identified Xi as “unquestionably the central actor in charting the trajectory of history” this week.

The four-day event, like all meetings of China’s secretive top leadership, was held behind closed doors.

The meeting’s decisions are expected to be announced in an official readout later Thursday, ahead of a news conference on Friday morning.

The plenary conference takes place in the midst of a bustle of foreign diplomacy.

At the COP26 summit on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington struck a surprise climate accord, easing recent escalating tensions, and Xi and US President Joe Biden are likely to arrange a video call soon.

However, during a speech on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference on Thursday, Xi warned of “Cold War-era” tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, citing persistent concerns over Taiwan.

“Attempts to draw ideological barriers or establish narrow circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to fail,” he said in thinly veiled remarks aimed at the US at a virtual business conference.

