The Chinese Communist Party’s Historical Resolution, “Ode To The New Era,” is explained.

China’s rulers have released further details of their “historical resolution,” which weaves President Xi Jinping more deeply into the Communist Party’s story, opening the way for him to run for a record-breaking third term next year.

The 36,000-character paper, which was released late Tuesday, is only the third of its kind in the party’s 100-year history, with the previous two being issued by leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

The text, which is heavy on history and was produced by the country’s highest-ranking officials, strives to consolidate the party’s achievements and establish an ideological framework for its continuing leadership.

As the propaganda juggernaut spreads the message of continuity, growth, and Xi’s relevance to China’s future, party members at all levels will be obliged to study the text in the coming months.

Here are a few key points to remember:

Many experts say the document strengthens Xi’s “leadership dominance” by emphasizing his role as the party’s core and applauding him for leading China’s development into a global power.

It portrays him as the only individual capable of continuing on Mao’s legacy, with all other leaders being thrown under the “opening up and reform” era prior to Xi.

“History resolutions aren’t really about historical truth or learning lessons,” said Adam Ni, editor of China policy website China Neican.

“It has a primary political function, which is to maintain Xi Jinping’s rule.”

Xi is cited 22 times in a document scrutinized by China watchers for clues of party thinking, with Mao a close second at 18 times.

Meanwhile, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, Xi’s immediate successors, are barely mentioned once.

The document stated that Xi’s main position “is of vital significance in advancing the historical process of the Chinese nation’s great rejuvenation.”

However, unlike some observers had feared, it did not bestow greater titles on Xi, such as the Mao-era “great helmsman” or any references to life rule.

Willy Lam, a Chinese studies professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, thinks it was done to minimize internal strife.

“As a result, they’ve concluded that Xi Jinping’s actual prolonged tenure… may be left without an obvious statement,” he said.

The complete text of the resolution was released just hours after Xi concluded a virtual meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden, during which Taiwan was a hot topic.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy, as its own and has threatened to annex it if necessary.

