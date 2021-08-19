The CDC only established a disease-forecasting center after a global pandemic.

Six major worldwide pandemics later, the CDC announced on Wednesday that it will establish a new disease-forecasting center to address the long-standing need to monitor emerging health threats.

The CDC’s most recent initiative is to use data to “predict and forecast public health risks and exchange information in real-time to activate governmental, private sector, and public actions in anticipation of dangers both domestically and internationally.”

In a statement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “This is an exciting opportunity for CDC and public health as we set up the country’s first government-wide public health forecasting center.”

The American Rescue Plan will provide financing to the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics, which will focus on three major areas: anticipating epidemics, extending data sharing, and improving interagency communication.

The new forecasting center’s Director of Operations, Dylan George, stated in the announcement that the fight against pandemics must go at a faster speed and on a greater scale.

Viruses like COVID-19, as the world has seen since the epidemic began, can bring global destruction in an instant.

Further than 4 million people have died worldwide as a result of the recent coronavirus, and health experts have warned that new varieties will cause more pandemic-related difficulties.