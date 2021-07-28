The CDC Mask Mandate: Which COVID-19 Delta Variant Masks Should You Use?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its masking guideline on Tuesday, urging that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, use a mask indoors in areas where the coronavirus is spreading widely.

Following an increase in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant among people who have not been vaccinated, the notification was made. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), indicated that particular face covers may provide superior protection against the lethal variety.

“It isn’t more airborne, and it isn’t more likely to be permeable to a mask,” Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “The mask’s quality is important. So if you can get your hands on a KN95 or N95 mask, it will provide you with far more protection.”

The KN95 and N95 masks both filter out 95% of particles. According to Fox News, the CDC currently recommends that N95 respirators be prioritized for virus protection in healthcare environments.

Health professionals should continue to wear the respirators to work, according to the agency, which added that as more N95 masks become available, they should be worn in non-healthcare situations as well.

The FDA also stated that the “best method to avoid airborne transmission is to deploy a combination of interventions from throughout the hierarchy of controls, not just PPE alone” to prevent airborne transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not published any guidance on the allegation that specific masks provide superior protection against the variation. Nonetheless, the agency advised choosing a mask with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric that covers the nose and mouth fully.

Masks should also include a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out the top and fit securely against the side of the face.

Vaccinated people “need to be wearing a mask to protect yourself and anyone around you,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a COVID-19 briefing last week.

“If you are unvaccinated, you get extraordinary protection from the vaccines; if you are vaccinated, you have the option to add additional layers of protection if you so choose,” Walensky added.

The CDC director, like many other health experts, urged Americans to take the Delta variant seriously, especially if they are currently unvaccinated.

“Please take the delta seriously if you haven’t been vaccinated. This virus has no reason to stop looking for the next vulnerable individual to infect. Brief News from Washington Newsday.