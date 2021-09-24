The Case Of Meng Wanzhou: Arrests, Anger, And Court Battles

The arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant in Vancouver in 2018, followed by the detention of two Canadians by China, caused an unprecedented confrontation between Beijing and Ottawa.

After nearly three years in custody in Canada, Meng was finally released on Friday thanks to a legal arrangement reached in New York.

The following are the important dates in the case:

A New York judge issued an arrest warrant for Wanzhou, the second-in-command of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, dubbed the “Princess of Huawei,” in August 2018.

Meng – the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei – is accused by the US Justice Department of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s ties with its Iran-based covert subsidiary Skycom, placing the bank at danger of violating US sanctions against Iran.

On December 1, Meng is detained at the Vancouver airport while changing aircraft at the request of US authorities.

On December 6, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that there was no “political influence” and that the Canadian justice system is handling the extradition request independently.

China threatens Canada with dire consequences two days later, on December 8.

On December 10, China detains former diplomat Michael Kovrig and business consultant Michael Spavor, both of whom worked for the International Crisis Group think tank, on suspicion of “participating in actions that harmed China’s national security.”

Observers believe the arrests are in revenge for Meng’s incarceration.

Trudeau and then-US President Donald Trump denounced China’s “arbitrary arrest” of the two Canadians in January 2019.

Later that month, Trudeau fires John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, after he claimed in an interview with Chinese media that Meng had strong grounds to challenge her extradition to the US.

A court in northeast China condemns Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, to death in a hastily organized retrial after his prior 15-year prison sentence for narcotics trafficking was deemed too lenient.

Schellenberg was jailed in 2014, well before the diplomatic spat.

Canada’s travel advise for China has been updated in light of the death sentence, warning citizens of the “danger of arbitrary application of local laws.”

In reaction, China issued a travel warning to its nationals, citing Meng’s arrest as an example of the “risks” of visiting Canada.

Beijing announced an embargo on canola imports in March 2019, citing “hazardous pests” discovered in Canadian shipments. Canola is used to manufacture cooking oil, biofuel, and animal feed.

China halted all beef and pork imports from Canada in June, citing a security breach. Brief News from Washington Newsday.